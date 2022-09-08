Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $138.73. The stock had a trading volume of 638,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,487,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

