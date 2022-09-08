Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 90,029 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

