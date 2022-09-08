Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 90,029 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE RTX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.