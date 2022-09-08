Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 590,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,263,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

