Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 191,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Shares of V stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.66. 53,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.17. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $379.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
