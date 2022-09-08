Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 191,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.66. 53,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.17. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $379.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

