Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 396,473 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.11. 170,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,425. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.