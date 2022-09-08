Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 118.3% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.37. 95,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

