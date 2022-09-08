Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,431. The company has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.89. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

