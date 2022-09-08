Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 7,538 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MCD traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.91. 33,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,433. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.51. The company has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.