Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 72.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,054.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,836. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.