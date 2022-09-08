Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Accenture stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.67. 15,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

