Doyle Wealth Management Buys 35 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.7% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 421.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,402,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

NYSE MA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,664. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $318.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

