Doyle Wealth Management Has $10.09 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.69. 10,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.00 and its 200-day moving average is $252.12. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.