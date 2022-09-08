Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,652 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.00. 14,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,018. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.54.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

