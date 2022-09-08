Doyle Wealth Management Sells 146 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.35 and its 200-day moving average is $321.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

