DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0001

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $84,714.29 and approximately $10,182.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00663170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00278162 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005628 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017352 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

