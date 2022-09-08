Drip Network Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Drip Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00035734 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Drip Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Drip Network has a total market capitalization of $691,882.15 and approximately $42,468.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Drip Network

DRIP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity. Drip Network’s official website is drip.community.

Drip Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drip Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

