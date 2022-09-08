Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 111595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$96.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

