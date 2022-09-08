Dusk Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.98 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

