EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,973,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 335,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.47 million, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

