Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $192,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.