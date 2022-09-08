Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.58

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 303031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

