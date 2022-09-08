Electra Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $8.26 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $117,199.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,531,486,081 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

