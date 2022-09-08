Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $371,049.92

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $371,049.92 and approximately $22,824.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

