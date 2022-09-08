Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0028

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $50.07 million and $189,849.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000281 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,927,954,251 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

