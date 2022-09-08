Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.38

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 117974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

