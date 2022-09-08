Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading Down 0.2%

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $43.30. 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.