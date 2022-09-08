Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 14,405 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 163,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

