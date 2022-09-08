Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 23,797 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,797 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $37,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after acquiring an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after purchasing an additional 483,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,373,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.68. 2,623,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.