Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,697,045. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

