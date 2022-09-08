Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,323. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

