Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,023,000 after buying an additional 1,126,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,478. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

