Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,918 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,911,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,866,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,903,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 234,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,281,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after buying an additional 594,439 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 5,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,564. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

