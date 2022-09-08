Energi (NRG) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Energi has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $160,969.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00101818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00071312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033967 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000290 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,292,834 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

