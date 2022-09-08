Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 242,859 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $25.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.