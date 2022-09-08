Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.70.

ENGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 target price on Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enghouse Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar acquired 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,700. In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,785. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$380,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$380,700.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:ENGH traded up C$0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.88. 61,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,434. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$23.96 and a 12-month high of C$63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

