Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$44.00 price target by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.70.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ENGH traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.80. 35,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.05. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$23.96 and a 52-week high of C$63.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enghouse Systems

About Enghouse Systems

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 1,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,785. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$380,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$380,700.

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

