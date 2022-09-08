Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $328.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

ENPH stock opened at $316.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $318.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

