Ensemble Capital Management LLC Buys 41,340 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,340 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 0.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Peloton Interactive worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

