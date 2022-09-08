Ensemble Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,340 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up about 0.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Peloton Interactive worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $118.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

