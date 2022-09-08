Ensemble Capital Management LLC Sells 9,120 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $526.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

