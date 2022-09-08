Ensemble Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NVR worth $40,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,663,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVR opened at $4,130.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,314.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,393.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

