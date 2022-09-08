Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 749850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Entourage Health Trading Down 11.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.
