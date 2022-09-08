ERn Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,180,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after buying an additional 92,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after buying an additional 354,599 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 210,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 64,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

THD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

