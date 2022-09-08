ERn Financial LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 951.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 478,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $238.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average is $251.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

