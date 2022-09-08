ERn Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,478.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 15,937,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.