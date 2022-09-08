ERn Financial LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 84,977 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 198,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,601. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

