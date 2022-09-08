ERn Financial LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.17. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $375.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Visa

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.