ERn Financial LLC Sells 8,208 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $51.11.

