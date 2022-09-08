ERn Financial LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,831,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 571,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 426,914 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.65. 50,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,706. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

