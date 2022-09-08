ERn Financial LLC Trims Stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned 1.12% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

FDG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,021. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91.

Featured Articles

